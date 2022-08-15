Minister Doran takes next step for realization of new SZV and Welness building Cay Hill

PHILIPSBURG– Minister of VROMI Mr. Egbert Doran has taken the next step to realize the new SZV building & Wellness Unit in Cay Hill. With the recent signing of documentation that will finalize the long lease agreement with SZV, the construction of the SZV office building, parking solution, and a community wellness unit is one step closer.

The construction of the new office building for SZV is set to save the organization on average 2 million guilders per year on rent, create a healthier and flexible work environment for SZV employees, improve access for visiting clients and become a welcoming and eco-friendly community space for events, daily wellness routines and (family) recreation. The construction fits within the development scope of Government for the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex area.

Potential

“The Cay Hill district has the potential to become the wellness & sports capital of our country. The new SZV building and community wellness unit greatly contribute to this potential. I feel honored to be able to facilitate this process, as I believe in the positive long-term impact it will have on our community and the management of our public funds. It is for the convenience of us all in St. Maarten.” Said VROMI Minister Egbert Doran.