Minister Harbers from Infrastructure and Water Management to visit Bonaire

THE HAGUE – Minister Mark Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management will pay a working visit to Bonaire from April 14th to 16th. This visit is focused on the Four-country Dialogue for maritime and aviation matters with Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten, as well as discussions with local authorities. Key points on the agenda include the future and expansion of the seaport and Bonaire International Airport, both essential for the island’s economic development. Additionally, Harbers will participate in Celebration Day at Flamingo Airport and discuss traffic safety and growth opportunities at the seaport.

During his stay, Harbers will also meet with the Executive Council of Bonaire to discuss the economic importance of the port and the airport. Furthermore, discussions are scheduled regarding the replacement of landing lights and platforms at the airport.

Tuesday is reserved for the Four-country Dialogue, aimed at confirming and elaborating on previously made agreements regarding maritime and aviation matters, and complying with international treaties. Discussion topics include accident investigation policies, island accessibility, and a pilot project involving electric flight within the kingdom.