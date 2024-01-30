30 januari 2024 20:05 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news St. Eustatius

Minister Mariëlle Paul Arrives in St. Eustatius for Official Visit

210

LTR: Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Minister Mariëlle Paul and Deputy Government Commissioner Nicole van der Linden. Photo: GIS

ORANJESTAD- Minister for primary and secondary education, Mariëlle Paul arrived in Statia on Monday for a brief official visit. 

She was met at the FDR Airport by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Nicoline Van  der Linden. While here, the minister will sign the Third Education Agenda of St. Eustatius, in which schools, the Expertise Centre Education Care (ECE), the Statia Government and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, among others, agree how they will work together in the coming years to further improve the quality of education. 

Schools

In addition, she will visit the Golden Rock Roman Catholic and Governor de Graaf schools and the Expertise Centre Education Care.

