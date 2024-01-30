Minister Mariëlle Paul Arrives in St. Eustatius for Official Visit

ORANJESTAD- Minister for primary and secondary education, Mariëlle Paul arrived in Statia on Monday for a brief official visit.

She was met at the FDR Airport by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Nicoline Van der Linden. While here, the minister will sign the Third Education Agenda of St. Eustatius, in which schools, the Expertise Centre Education Care (ECE), the Statia Government and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, among others, agree how they will work together in the coming years to further improve the quality of education.

Schools

In addition, she will visit the Golden Rock Roman Catholic and Governor de Graaf schools and the Expertise Centre Education Care.