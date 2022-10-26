Minister Ottley meets with Wholesalers to discuss lower food cost St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – On St. Maarten a meeting has taken place on Monday between Minister Otmar Ottley and the wholesalers on the Dutch side.

The main concern to Acting Minister of TEATT Omar Ottley was to discuss the proposed produce link. The meeting with the wholesalers was the second in a planned series of discussions with local stakeholders who produce locally or import agricultural products.

Minister Ottley has committed to addressing the wholesaler’s concerns with his counterpart Minister in the Dominican Republic. “The meeting was fruitful as no one objected to the initiative. Thanks to their valuable input, we have a few points which I intend to raise with the Agribusiness Board in the DR and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr Hugo Rivera Fernandez”, said Ottley.

Concerns raised by the wholesalers included quality of produce and whether the DR would have the volume needed to satisfy the demand for fruits and vegetables in St. Maarten.

“These healthy discussions help to improve the level of our industry. I am convinced that open dialogue will arm the Ministry with sufficient information to put together a meaningful solution to the high cost of food products in St. Maarten, which is the ultimate goal,” said Minister Ottley.

Shipping options

Shipping options and a consistent supply of products are also critical moving forward. The wholesalers requested that produce from the Dominican Republic be consolidated for each importer to have variety in one container. Doing so will help with the high shipping cost of importing goods to St. Maarten.

The wholesalers also recommend a price control on freight for products, reducing the retail cost of fruits and vegetables even when purchased in Miami.