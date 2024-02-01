1 februari 2024 12:29 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news St. Eustatius

Minister Paul visits GVP construction site

Minister Paul (m) took a first hand look at the GVP construction site. Photo: ABC Online Media

ORANJESTAD – On Tuesday, minister Mariëlle Paul of Primary and Secondary Education, visited the Gwendoline van Putten school, which is currently undergoing construction.

During her visit, minister Paul held discussions with the project manager, construction company, and the school’s principal. Shortly thereafter, she was given a tour of the building site.

Minister Paul spoke with Project Leader Siem Dijkshoorn, Commissioner of Education Reuben Merkman, Managing Director of Statia Construction Davon ‘Jamie’ Lopes, and contractor of the project, Principal of Gwendoline van Putten school Fleur Lagcher and building supervisor Wim de Jong.

