Minister Rob Jetten of Climate and Energy to visit Bonaire, Aruba and Curaçao 

KRALENDIJK – Franc Weerwind, the Minister for Legal Protection, will be making a working visit to Bonaire, Aruba and Curaçao from the 21st to 27th of May. The visit is primarily intended as an introduction. Mr. Weerwind will visit various organizations in his role system responsible minister for Justice and Security. He will also discuss the slavery past.



Bonaire

The trip will begin in Bonaire on the 21st of May. The minister will be given a tour of the Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (Justitiële Inrichting Caribisch Nederland, JICN) and will visit the Probation Service (Stichting Reclassering). The program also includes a visit to ‘it all comes down to you’ (‘alleen jij bepaalt’), a prevention project by the Jong Bonaire youth organization.



Aruba

The minister will arrive in Aruba on the 23rd of May and will be welcomed by Governor Afondso Boekhoudt. Mr Weerwind will visit the Aruba Correctional Institution (Korrektie Instituut Aruba) with Rocco Tjon, the Minister for Justice and Social Affairs. A meeting with the deputy attorney general is also planned.



Curaçao

The working visit will continue in Curaçao on the 24th of May, where the minister will meet with members of the Joint Court of Justice (Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie). He will also visit the National Archives and Banda Abou. The program also includes a visit to the faculty of law and a meeting with students. Mr. Weerwind will also visit the Curaçao Detention and Correctional Institution (Sentro di Detenshon i Korekshon Korsou) with Shalten Hato, the Minister for Justice.

