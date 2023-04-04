Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf visits St. Eustatius on important mission

ORANJESTAD- Education, Culture and Science Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf arrived from St. Maarten this evening for a 24-hour visit to Statia. Besides discussing education, culture and science, special attention will be given to the commemoration of slavery, as the minister is the Coordinating Minister for the Slavery Memorial Year 2023-24.

The delegation was met at the airport by Government Commissioner Alida Francis. Tomorrow the delegation will meet with the Executive Council and the Island Council. The main topics will be education and the commemoration of slavery. The minister will also visit the Gwendolyn van Putten School, have lunch with students to discuss higher education possibilities and visit the planetarium of Jaap Vreeling at Lynch Plantation.

The visit will continue with a tour of Oranjestad, the Godett plantation and Fort Amsterdam. Dijkgraaf and Government Commissioner Francis will hold a short press conference at the airport at 5.45, which will be streamed live on GIS Facebook page. The minister also has the opportunity to meet the newly installed Island Commissioners Reuben Merkman and Arlene Spanner.

Delegation

The minister is accompanied by a large delegation, including Director International Policy Gerbert Kunst; Programme Manager, Year of Commemoration Yasmin Alibux; Group Coordinator International Policy Mabel van Houten; Unit Head, Education, Culture and Science in Caribbean Netherlands Nina Den Heyer; spokesperson Yannick van Riet and Sr Protocol and Communication Officer Ezzie Cijntje.