Minister Schouten arrives in Bonaire on Private Jet to discuss poverty on the island

KRALENDIJK- Minister Carola Schouten and her delegation on Wednesday -somewhat cynically- arrived per private chartered jet on Bonaire to discuss poverty on the island.

The minister and her delegation were received at the Bonaire International Airport (BIA) by Island Governor Edison Rijna and Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond. Minister Schouten and her delegation immediately met with the Executive Council today, where the most important meeting point was poverty on our island and how to tackle it.

Central Dialogue

In the coming days, Minister Schouten will talk to the partners of the Central Dialogue and she will also visit a number of authorities. Today we can look back on a fruitful conversation.