12 mei 2022 19:00 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Politics The Netherlands

Minister Schouten arrives in Bonaire on Private Jet to discuss poverty on the island

25

KRALENDIJK- Minister Carola Schouten and her delegation on Wednesday -somewhat cynically- arrived per private chartered jet on Bonaire to discuss poverty on the island. 

The minister and her delegation were received at the Bonaire International Airport (BIA) by Island Governor Edison Rijna and Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond. Minister Schouten and her delegation immediately met with the Executive Council today, where the most important meeting point was poverty on our island and how to tackle it. 

Central Dialogue

In the coming days, Minister Schouten will talk to the partners of the Central Dialogue and she will also visit a number of authorities. Today we can look back on a fruitful conversation.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!