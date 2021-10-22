Minister van Engelshoven visits Bonaire

- 44Shares
KRALENDIJK – Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven (Education, Culture and Science) will pay a working visit to Bonaire from the 24th to the 27th of October.
On Monday, the 25th of October the focus of the visit will be on education. During the first half of the day, the minister will visit, among other things, the Brede School Papa Cornes, one of the schools that trains future teachers through the concept of ‘Samen Opleiden & Professionalisering, a work-study company and the IT Academy of the SGB, and she enjoys lunch at restaurant Chez. Nous, prepared by VMBO students and served by SLP students from the SGB. A meeting with members of the Executive Council of Bonaire is also on the agenda, during which topics such as the transition problems of students, the commitment to the education agenda 2022-2026, cultural topics / culture covenant and topics that will be discussed at the ministerial Four-Country Consultation at the beginning of 2022, will be discussed.
On Tuesday morning, 26th of October, the minister will speak to the full Executive Council and will visit the Bonaire Public Library, where she will sign a letter of intent for the library together with commissioner Den Heijer, after which she will visit the construction site of the monumental complex Cocari II. In the afternoon she has a meeting with some Top trainees and talks with EQ Bonaire about LGBT rights.
On the last day, Wednesday the 27th of October, the minister will go to Rincon where she will visit Mangazina di Rei and Kolegio San Luis Beltran where she will attend a music lesson from the ‘learning’ orchestra.
The minister’s working visit will be concluded with a press conference.
