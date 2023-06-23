23 juni 2023 13:49 pm

Minister Weerwind visits St. Eustatius

Government Commissioner Alida Francis together with Minister Weerwind. Photo GIS Statia

ORANJESTAD – Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind arrived in Statia on Thursday evening for a brief working visit. 

The minister was met at FDR Airport by Government Commissioner Alida Francis. While here he will meet with members of the Executive Council, as well as the Bethel Methodist School, where he will donate instruments to the school’s crime prevention program, the Learning Orchestra.  

KPCN visit

Minister Weerwind will also call in on officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force and join them on a short patrol before leaving the island tomorrow morning.

