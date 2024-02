KRALENDIJK – Last week, representatives from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK) conducted a visit to Qredits Bonaire.

During the visit, Branch Manager Milagros Blanken provided an overview of the activities undertaken in 2023 and the resulting impact. Additionally, she outlined our strategic plans for 2024.

THE presentation provided the “EZK” team valuable insights into the Qredits Bonaire operation, as well as opportunities for collaboration.