Ministry of Economic and Climate Affairs and is studying the revision of Chamber of Commerce rates

Since the end of December 2021, the Chamber of Commerce has communicated to the competent Ministry of Economic and Climate Affairs the extensive feedback and concerns of individual entrepreneurs and other organizations received about the new annual contribution rates.

Based on this, the Ministry has taken steps to reassess the situation with the aim to possibly reconsider the rates. The Ministry of Economic Affairs is currently holding a consultation round among stakeholders for a proposal to adjust the base rate of the annual contribution. This proposal is not yet final.

The Chamber of Commerce therefore regrets that rates are being communicated by third parties. Once the Ministry has made a final decision on this matter, the Chamber of Commerce will also communicate and publish the adapted annual contribution rates.

The invoices for this contribution will also be sent after that and, if applicable, refunds will be made to those who have already paid.