The Netherlands
Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations donates 17 thousand euros to WeConnect
2024-03-30 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The WeConnect Foundation has received a generous donation of over 17 thousand euros from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) in The Hague as part of their year-end gift.
The donation will be used to organize additional workshops for Caribbean students in Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius, aimed at enhancing their equal opportunities.
WeConnect Chairman Gilbert Isabella and Director Tanja Fraai accepted the check on Thursday from Mark de Boer, Deputy Secretary-General of the ministry, and Roald Lapperre, Director-General of Kingdom Relations.
