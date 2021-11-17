Minster Lawrence and Vice President St. Martin Tourism Bureau reassure Tourism Sector













PHILIPSBURG- The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) of Sint Maarten, Roger Lawrence together with the Deputy Tourism Director of French Sint Maarten, Valerie Damaseau, have addressed the issue recent disturbances on the French side of the island.

Together, the two are now reassuring the tourism sector, after many images over the last weeks of illegal roadblocks and out-of-control demonstrations, which were widely shared via social media.

According to Lawrence, sufficient measures have now been taken by the French colleagues. An assessment that Damaseau fully agrees with. “On behalf of the Government of St. Martin I am pleased to report that, following the demonstrations by a section of the public, all is well. The State has assured us that all public roads in Marigot where the demonstration occurred have been reopened and business as usual has resumed.

Positive

Both sides of the island are looking forward to a promising high season. “The forecasts for this tourist season are high, which is very positive for both sides of the island. The uniqueness of each side adds more to the experience of our visitors,” said Lawrence, adding that this very reason makes it so important that tourists can freely and move between St. Maarten and St. Martin.