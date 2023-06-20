Mischa Prinsenberg new head of RCN Unit SZW

KRALENDIJK – Mischa Prinsenberg on July 1, 2023 will start as the head of the RCN unit for Social Affairs and Employment (SZW). She will take over from Eric Brakke, who has been in charge of the RCN unit SZW since July 2018.

“For the past five years, I have lived in the Caribbean Netherlands. During that time, I have had the opportunity to meet many different people and hear their stories, both in a professional and personal capacity. I have heard stories about achieving success, but also about experiencing poverty. Having witnessed this firsthand, it strengthens my resolve to effectively convey these experiences to the political arena in The Hague and work together to promote safe and healthy work and a better quality of life for everyone,” says Prinsenberg in response to her appointment.

Prinsenberg previously worked in Bonaire between 2017 and 2022, including at the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) as a program manager for labor mediation strengthening and as a project leader in the Social Domain. During this period, she established Plenchi di Trabou and Sentro Akseso in collaboration with the Ministries of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW), Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK), and Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS). From June 2021 to June 2022, Prinsenberg served as the interim director, overseeing the daily management of Sentro Akseso.

Preparation

Starting from February 1, 2023, Prinsenberg began a familiarization program at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment in The Hague to prepare for her new role.