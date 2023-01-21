Miss Tourism Bonaire signs contract with TCB

TCB director Miles Mercera with Miss Tourism Bonaire, Caroline Porras. Photo: TCB

KRALENDIJK- Miss Tourism Bonaire 2023 Caroline Porras signed an agreement on Tuesday for her work as Miss Tourism Bonaire and Bonaire Ambassador.

Miles Mercera, director of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) took the opportunity to explain the strategy and goals for 2023 to Porras. Angelo Domacasse, Event Coordinator of TCB, handed Caroline her 2023 schedule, which lists various projects and activities that Porras needs to attend or provide support for.

Concept

Miss Tourism Bonaire is a concept that is used to work with TCB on the marketing of the island.

