‘Monument Bonaire’ presented to bigger public

Author Wilna Groeneboom (m) with George and Laura DaSalvo, for years editors of the Bonaire Reporter and supporters of the project

KRALENDIJK- Writer Wilna Groeneboom on Wednesday evening has presented her book ‘Monument Bonaire’ to a broader audience, during a presentation on Wednesday evening at Captain Don’s Habitat.

Attendees could also have their book signed by the author. With 300 pages and 640 photos, Monument Bonaire is the first comprehensive reference work about the architectural styles of the built heritage on Bonaire.

Contribution

The author wrote the largely bilingual book in the hope of contributing to the preservation of Bonaire’s heritage, which she describes as ‘beautiful’.