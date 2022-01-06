More Nurses and PCR machines for St. Eustatius

- 4Shares
ORANJESTAD- According to the Government Commissioners on St. Eustatius, The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport has sent four highly experienced/trained IC nurses for 14 days to deal with the shortage of staff in the Auxiliary Home and the Queen Beatrix Medical Centre (QBMC).
On Wednesday morning, two nurses started at QBMC and two at the Auxiliary Home. After this period of 2 weeks, they will be replaced by four new nurses for another six weeks. These nurses can be deployed flexibly, where necessary.
Swabbing
Two nurses from the Netherlands have also arrived on Wednesday evening to help the Public Health Department with Swabbing and with the Regular Vaccination and Booster Campaign. They will support the GGD for the next two months.
On Thursday, two extra machines for PCR tests will arrive. These will come from Aruba together with an expert (lab technician). These PCR test machines will be at the disposal of Saba and St. Eustatius.
116 cases
On Wednesday, the number of active cases on St. Eustatius has increased to 116. According to information provided by Government, the majority of cases concerns residents who are not vaccinated. The government has promised to provide more specific statistics in the course of Thursday.
