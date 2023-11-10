10 november 2023 18:39 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Education Latest news

More than 100 volunteers for Read Aloud Day

132

KRALENDIJK – This year, the Reading and Writing Foundation Bonaire is once again organizing National Read Aloud Day on Bonaire. This year, it will take place during the Children’s Book Week on Thursday, November 16th, from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM.

The volunteers read aloud for about half an hour in the classroom. Volunteers can choose which book they want to read from. Of course, the book should be suitable for the students’ level. As in previous years, reading will be done in Papiamentu for grades 1 through 4 and in Dutch for grades 5 through 8.

