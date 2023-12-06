More than 300 local plants and trees planted at Washington-Slagbaai Park Bonaire

A total of 250 youngsters participated in the event. Photo: STINAPA

KRALENDIJK- In November, the eagerly awaited “Festival di Planta Palu” Tree Planting Festival took place in Washington Slagbaai Park, creating a week-long celebration from the 20th to the 24th.

The annual event, a highlight for 250 elementary school students, allowed each child to plant their own tree, and planting a love for nature. At the park’s entrance, 300 local plants and trees were planted, courtesy of Tera barra’s generous donation.

Responsibility

The “Festival di Planta Palu” not only beautifies the landscape but also cultivates a sense of environmental responsibility, leaving a lasting impact on both the park and the community from a young age.