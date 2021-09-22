More than 40 participants for Xtreme Mountain Bike event Bonaire













A participant to the 2018 event. Photo: Bonaire Xtreme MTB

Kralendijk- No less than 40 participants from Bonaire, Curaçao and The Netherlands will be competing in on September 26th in a Mountain Biking race organized by Xtreme Sports Bonaire. The Duo Xtreme mountain bike is organized for the 11th time. There is There is a ‘pro route’ of 55 km, and an ’Xtreme route’ of no less than 73 km.

The challenge in the race lies mainly in the extreme such as the Seru Largu on bicycles and steep trails. Also the conditions such as long distance and heat. The idea is also that participants will explore paths that they didn’t know even existed.

Volunteers

There are many volunteers along this route, with 5 water stations and where the participants get a sports drink. There are 5 checkpoints to check if the race is going according to the rules.

All participants to the race will receive a commemorative medallion. There are 3 prizes in each elite category. For the numbers 1 there is $400 for number 2 $200 and for number 3 $100. The award ceremony will take place after lunch in the Eden Beach Resortl are held.