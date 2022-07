KRALENDIJK- Last Friday, Population Survey of the Caribbean Netherlands welcomed the 1000th participant for breast cancer screening at Fundashon Mariadal on Bonaire.

According to the organization a milestone to celebrate. At the same time, women between the ages of 50 and 75 who have not yet participated in the study are being called upon to register for the screening?

This can be done via Whatsapp or telephone on number 7810476 or by sending an email to screeningCN@rivm.nl.