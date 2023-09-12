Motor track Bonaire officially opened

KRALENDIJK – After years of speculation, motorsport enthusiasts celebrated the official opening of the motorsport track in Onima, marking a significant milestone for motorsports on the island.

The event included a press conference attended by local officials, including Commissioner James Kroon and Commissioner Hennyson Thielman, as well as representatives from the motorsport community.

The project’s realization was attributed to the contributions of various individuals and organizations, including Heren 2 Caribbean B.V. The event also featured the unveiling of a sign at the entrance, symbolizing the realization of both the drag racetrack and the motorsport facility, which will provide a dedicated space for motorsport enthusiasts to practice and compete.