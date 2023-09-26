MPB leaders dive into political history of Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – A group of around 15 MPB leaders in Bonaire embarked on a two-day course exploring the island’s political history.

Conducted at the Fundashon Históriko Kultural Boneriano (FuHiKuBo) and led by Bòi Antoin and René Roders, the course delved into the island’s political evolution, from the era before political parties emerged to pivotal moments in the 1950s when local politics took shape. Notable figures and events, including the UNI party, Partido Progresista Boneriano, Democratic Party and key elections, were highlighted.

Participants said they were captivated by this rich political history of the island.