KRALENDIJK- The training committee of the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) has organized a training Personal Development.

The course was given by Oscar Castillo, a former teacher and politician himself on the neighboring island of Curaçao. The course was mainly intended for members of the party itself, but other participants were also welcome. In the end, a total of 25 participants followed the course.

At the end of the training, all participants received a certificate from Castillo.