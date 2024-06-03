Bonaire MPB urges voting in European elections Redactie 03-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

MPB points to the importance of the European Union for Bonaire. Photo: EU

KRALENDIJK – The Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) is calling on voters in Bonaire to vote in the European elections, which will be held this week.

“By voting, you contribute to the democratic processes that are important for our island. Your vote influences the decisions made in the European Parliament and the future of Bonaire,” says the MPB.

According to the MPB, the EU contributes to the well-being of Bonaire in various ways, including financial support, access to markets, education and training, environmental protection, tourism, healthcare, and human rights.