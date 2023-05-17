Ms. Ingrid Sealy appointed as Deputy Acting Governor of Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Ms. Sealy, Head of the Immigration and Naturalization Service in Bonaire (IND), has been appointed as Deputy Acting Governor of Bonaire by Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond on May 17. In the event of the absence of Acting Governor Mr. N. Oleana, Ms. Sealy will assume the position.

Appointment

Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond, after consultation with the Island Council, appointed Ms. Sealy as Deputy Acting Governor. The swearing-in procedure has already taken place at the office of the Kingdom Representative. As Deputy Acting Governor, Ms. Sealy will assume all the legal powers associated with the position of Governor in the absence of Acting Governor Mr. N. Oleana. This ensures the continuity of the Governor’s office.

About Ingrid Sealy

Ingrid Sealy was born in the Netherlands and raised in Bonaire. She studied criminology at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. She gained experience in probation, youth care, and outpatient assistance, followed by various management positions, including within the Public Entity of Bonaire. She also gained experience in crisis management. She currently holds the position of Head of the IND unit in Bonaire and will continue to do so. In addition to her professional expertise, she is attentive to societal issues and is driven by improvement for all.

Collaboration

Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond expressed his confidence, stating, “With Ms. Sealy, Bonaire has a strong and enthusiastic Deputy Acting Governor. I look forward to a good collaboration.”

