Much interest in consultation hours Ombudsmen

Over 80 complaints and questions were handled. Photo: Ombudsman.

KRALENDIJK – Many residents on Bonaire have visited the consultation hours of the National Ombudsman and the Ombudsman for Children. Spread out over four consultation hours, more than 80 questions and complaints were handled by the team.

The complaints and signals received by the team from the National Ombudsman concern various government bodies, such as the Public Entity Bonaire, Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN), the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN).

Nature

The nature of the complaints relates to, among other things, the treatment and communication of government authorities, such as the lack of a response to requests or information. Several residents also indicated that they were in a difficult financial situation, which made it hard for them to make ends meet.

The Ombudsman for Children mainly received complaints and questions about education: access to education, sitting at home, the lack of a suitable place and the complicated combination of (youth/health) care and education.

The teams of the National Ombudsman and the Ombudsman for Children are currently handling all complaints and signals received. And where/when necessary, they involve the relevant government agencies for the correct handling of complaints.

Consultation hours on Saba and St. Eustatius

The aim is to organize consultation hours as well on Saba and St. Eustatius this year. Dates, times and locations of these consultation hours will be communicated as soon as they are known via nationaleombudsman.nl/caribisch-nederland and dekinderombudsman.nl.