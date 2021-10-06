- 2Shares
KRALENDIJK – Many residents on Bonaire have visited the consultation hours of the National Ombudsman and the Ombudsman for Children. Spread out over four consultation hours, more than 80 questions and complaints were handled by the team.
The complaints and signals received by the team from the National Ombudsman concern various government bodies, such as the Public Entity Bonaire, Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN), the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN).
Nature
The nature of the complaints relates to, among other things, the treatment and communication of government authorities, such as the lack of a response to requests or information. Several residents also indicated that they were in a difficult financial situation, which made it hard for them to make ends meet.
The Ombudsman for Children mainly received complaints and questions about education: access to education, sitting at home, the lack of a suitable place and the complicated combination of (youth/health) care and education.
The teams of the National Ombudsman and the Ombudsman for Children are currently handling all complaints and signals received. And where/when necessary, they involve the relevant government agencies for the correct handling of complaints.
Consultation hours on Saba and St. Eustatius
The aim is to organize consultation hours as well on Saba and St. Eustatius this year. Dates, times and locations of these consultation hours will be communicated as soon as they are known via nationaleombudsman.nl/caribisch-nederland and dekinderombudsman.nl.
Also read:
- Police in Bonaire detain woman accused of providing fake PCR tests to travelers
- Much interest in consultation hours Ombudsmen
- Police officer Statia sentenced for human trafficking
- KNMI with Presentation to Statia Government
- Vacature Monteur Bedrijfswagen Bonaire
- Amsterdam welcomes Caribbean Students
- Clyde requests IC meeting on GTI and Golden Rock Resort
- Unforgettable day for special need kids at Bonaire Airport
- Do you need emergency help?
- New Covid-infections remain high in Bonaire
- Statia achieves Green Destinations QualityCoast Silver Award status
- Wishing you a happy Teacher’s Day
- Vacancy Family Support Coördinator Sint Eustatius
- Outbound Passengers caught with False PCR Test Results at Flamingo Airport
- Daily new Covid-infections remain relatively high on Bonaire