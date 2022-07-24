24 juli 2022 07:55 am

Muryad de Bruin new director of Curacao Tourism Development Foundation

WILLEMSTAD- Muryad de Bruin has been appointed as the new director of the Curaçao Tourism Development Foundation (CTDF).  

De Bruin is already part of the Curaçao Tourism team and until recently occupied the position of Regional Manager Europe. During the transitioning phase for De Bruin to re-establish himself in Curaçao, he will also remain in charge of the function of Regional Manager Europe until a new candidate is selected for this position.

According to the Board of the organization, De Bruin has extensive experience in the tourism sector and will surely bring added value to his new position in order to contribute to the growth of our tourism industry.

