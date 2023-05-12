Museum day celebration at Washington Slagbaai Park 

KRALENDIJK– Visitors will have the chance to visit the Museum at the entrance of the Washington-Slagbaai National park without any costs.

STINAPA Bonaire together with “Plataforma Museo Boneriano” say they are thrilled to invite the community to an extraordinary Open Day event on May 14th from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm. “This is a unique opportunity for history enthusiasts, families, and individuals of all ages to explore our remarkable collections and immerse themselves in the history of our island, all free of charge”, according to Stinapa.

Visitors are invited to inside the doors of Washington Park and embark on what they describe as ‘a captivating journey through time’. From ancient artifacts to educative areas the museum houses a diverse range of exhibits that span centuries of human history and artistic expression.

During the Open Day, visitors will have the chance to experience an exclusive tour with the chief ranger mr. George “Kultura” Thode. These tours will be at the 9:30, 11:30 and 13:30.

Treats and juice

The Open Day at Washington Park is open to all members of the public, with no admission fee required. Families, students, history enthusiasts, and anyone with a curiosity for cultural heritage are encouraged to join us at Washington Slagbaai National Park entrance on May 14th from 8:30am to 2:00 pm. There will be treats and fresh juices on the house and entertainment by a local music box.