KRALENDIJK – Last Sunday, classical music lovers had the opportunity to enjoy a concert at the new Art Centre Antriol. During the concert, pieces by Liszt and Chopin were performed, along with lesser-known pieces such as ‘Die Forelle,’ ‘Morgen,’ and ‘Somewhere’ from the West Side Story.

Repetition

The Classical Music board expressed great enthusiasm for both the concert itself and the beautiful surroundings. The concert will be repeated on Sunday, November 12.