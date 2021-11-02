National Geographic and journalists visit Coast Guard













The visitors had a look at various Coast Guard Caribbean locations | Photo Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied

WILLEMSTAD- Last week, a National Geographic team and a number of Dutch journalists visited the Caribbean Coastguard. The press visit, at the invitation of National Geographic, took place in the context of the promotion of the Coast Guard documentary series.

The visitors’ program included a tour of the Coast Guard Support Center at Naval Base Parera and the Coast Guard Support Center at Hato. As a highlight of the program, the first episode of the documentary series was shown on a large screen for a number of invited guests.

Airing in 2022

The National Geographic documentary series consisting of six 45-minute episodes will air in the Netherlands in 2022.