National Ombudsman and Children’s Ombudsman to hold office hours on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Between November 8 and 11, the team of the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman will hold office hours on Bonaire. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions or file complaints about government agencies for free. Questions or complaints about agencies such as the Public Entity, the Tax Office, police, IND (Immigration and Naturalization Service), childcare, or schools are welcome.

The office hours are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, November 8: 09:00-11:30 at Jong Bonaire.

Thursday, November 9: 14:30-16:30 at Fundashon Cocari in Rincon.

Saturday, November 11: 09:00-11:30 again at Jong Bonaire.

At each office hour, communication can be in Dutch, Papiamento, Spanish, or English. If the scheduled office hours are not convenient, residents can also make their questions or complaints known in various other ways. The National Ombudsman can be reached by phone at +31 70 356 35 63, WhatsApp at +31800 33 55 555, and via the complaint form on their website. The Children’s Ombudsman can be contacted by phone at +31 70 8506 995, via WhatsApp at +31 6 27 24 52 79, or via email at ombudswerk@kinderombudsman.nl.