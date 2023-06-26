Navy ship and Coast Guard intercept nearly 2,000 kilograms of drugs

WILLEMSTAD – The navy ship Zr.Ms. Groningen and the Caribbean Coast Guard intercepted two drug transports last Thursday and Friday night, resulting in the confiscation of nearly 2,000 kilograms of drugs.

On Thursday night, the Dutch navy ship Zr.Ms. Groningen, operating for the Caribbean Coast Guard, intercepted a drug transport. After detecting the suspicious vessel, two fast interception boats, known as FRISCs, were launched from the navy ship to pursue the go-fast boat. At a short distance, the FRISCs, along with a team from the Caribbean Coast Guard, the Fleet Marine Squadron, and the crew of Zr.Ms. Groningen, made their presence known to the suspicious vessel by activating their blue flashing lights. The vessel attempted to escape and started throwing packages overboard. Warning shots were fired during the chase, and ultimately, the outboard motor of the go-fast boat was disabled with precision fire. The five suspects on board the go-fast boat subsequently surrendered. The FRISC team retrieved the packages thrown overboard from the water.

The following night, another go-fast boat was detected in the Caribbean Sea, this time with seven individuals on board. After detection, the two FRISCs were launched to intercept this go-fast boat. The 12 suspects of Venezuelan nationality from both go-fast boats, along with the confiscated drugs, were later handed over to the Curaçao Police Force. In total, nearly 2,000 kilograms of drugs were seized.

Support

Since May 2023, Zr.Ms. Groningen has been operating as the Caribbean region’s navy ship, combining counter-drug operations with support for the Caribbean Coast Guard and humanitarian assistance.