Netherlands to donate vaccines to Cape Verde and Indonesia















Amsterdam – Next week, the Netherlands will send 150,000 vaccines to Cape Verde and deliveries to the Covax program will start. In addition, the Netherlands will donate approximately 3 million vaccines to Indonesia. This was decided by Minister Hugo de Jonge of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) in consultation with Minister Sigrid Kaag of Foreign Affairs (BZ). With a large delivery of over one million AstraZeneca vaccines, it is now possible to provide aid to Cape Verde and start the Covax program with an initial batch of 500,000 vaccines. The vaccines for Indonesia will follow later.

