Nevis Eliminates Quarantine Period for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

CHARLESTOWN- Effective December 11, 2021, the Caribbean island of Nevis no longer requires fully vaccinated international travelers to quarantine upon entry with proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Properties currently opened to accommodate the dream Nevisian vacation include Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Montpelier Plantation Inn, Paradise Beach Nevis, Golden Rock Inn, Oualie Beach Resort, and The Hermitage Inn, as well as other lodging options including villas and private homes.

These updates allow international travelers unlimited access to all of the island’s attractions once the testing requirement has been met, and represent the final steps in Nevis’ unwavering commitment to provide safe and seamless vacation experiences.

Challenges

“The last year and a half has presented the worldwide tourism community with unprecedented challenges,” said Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority. “Here in Nevis, we’ve used this time to introduce new attractions and amenities in anticipation of the return of international travelers. Now with the lifting of quarantine requirements, our guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an exceptionally enjoyable vacation in Nevis, ranked the #2 Top Island in all of the Caribbean and the Atlantic by Condé Nast Traveler in their 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.”

Residents

Restrictions have also been loosened for non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated nationals and citizens returning to the island as they will be required to quarantine for 9 days as opposed to the previously mandated 14 days. All travelers will be required to complete the travel form at knatravelform.kn before arrival and upload their vaccination card. Children ages 11 and under will be covered under their parent’s vaccination status, and children ages 12-18 who are not vaccinated will be required to vacation in place upon arrival and be tested within 24 hours.