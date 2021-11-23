Nevis included in national broadsheet newspaper in the UK













The Caribbean has long served as playground for the rich & famous. Photo: Nevis Tourism Bureau

CHARLESTOWN- Journalist Anna Hart has featured Nevis in an article looking at the popularity of the Caribbean to the rich and famous in the desirable online Telegraph travel section.

In the article, which sees Nevis mentioned amongst other Caribbean destinations including Mustique, Jamaica and Barbados, Hart details why the Caribbean is still amongst some of the top spots for celebrities and even royalty to enjoy some winter sun.

Anna Hart looks back on the centuries of rich and famous British travellers who have descended on to the Caribbean for their winter breaks. From Mick Jagger and David Bowie in Mustique to the more recent adventures of Amy Winehouse in Jamaica, the article looks back as far as the 18th century when Nevis’s Bath Hotel attracted the naval commander Lord Nelson and the poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge to the island.

Telegraph

The Telegraph is the No 1 quality news brand in the UK, with more than 46 million unique monthly users visiting their website. The desirable and trustworthy travel pages of The Telegraph help to inspire and inform millions of British holiday makers when it comes to their upcoming holidays, whether for business or pleasure.