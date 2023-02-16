Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel swim takes place on March 26

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS- The Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim will be held on March 26 beginning at Oualie Beach on Nevis and finishing at Cockleshell Beach on St. Kitts. Swimmers cross the ‘Narrows’ between the two islands at a distance of 2.5 miles.

The challenge, organized by the SKN Swimming Federation, is open to competitive swimmers and novice enthusiasts alike, with swimmers as young as 8 years old having been known to participate. Along the way, swimmers can glimpse stunning marine life, like turtles and schools of fish, as they swim right next to them.

Registration

Registration remains open to swimmers until March 21, with prizes awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place male and female finishers in each of the following age categories: Under 19, 20 – 29, 30 – 39, 40 – 49, 50 – 59, 60 – 69, over 70.

