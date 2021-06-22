New Airplane on the way for Divi Divi Air















Willemstad/Kralendijk- A new DHC-6-300 ‘Twinotter’ plane is on the way to Curaçao for Divi Divi Air. The new airplane, with registration PJ-DVG, is a replacement for one of the current Twinotters.

New is also the livery on the newest addition to Divi Divi Air’s fleet. A huge green iguana can be seen on the fuselage of the plane.

Divi Divi Air this year exists over 21 years, since their founding in the year 2000 by Hans Barth. The airline has a mixed fleet of Britten-Norman ‘Islanders’ and DHC-6 Twinotters. The serve both Bonaire and Aruba out of their base in Curaçao with numerous daily flights.