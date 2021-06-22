Willemstad/Kralendijk- A new DHC-6-300 ‘Twinotter’ plane is on the way to Curaçao for Divi Divi Air. The new airplane, with registration PJ-DVG, is a replacement for one of the current Twinotters.
New is also the livery on the newest addition to Divi Divi Air’s fleet. A huge green iguana can be seen on the fuselage of the plane.
Divi Divi Air this year exists over 21 years, since their founding in the year 2000 by Hans Barth. The airline has a mixed fleet of Britten-Norman ‘Islanders’ and DHC-6 Twinotters. The serve both Bonaire and Aruba out of their base in Curaçao with numerous daily flights.
Also read:
- Statia Carnival moves Ahead with some Precautionary Measures
- New Airplane on the way for Divi Divi Air
- New Civil Servants St. Eustatius Sworn in
- Seven Recoveries from Covid-19
- Preventive search action and traffic checks between KMar and KPCN
- St. Kitts & Nevis Mango Mania
- First Mortgage Signed backed by Guarantee System Bonaire
- Saba’s Leniency Regulation if Overstaying Free Period ends on 1st July
- U.S. Forward Operating Location Welcomes New Commander
- The right fire extinguisher is of vital importance
- One New Infection and Two Recoveries
- TCB hosted press from National Geographic Traveler Netherlands and DUIKEN Magazine
- Governor Rijna Satisfied about Cooperation with Dutch Municipalities
- Two Additional Covid Infections on Bonaire
- Dutch Government Pays Corona Tests for Travelers in July and August