New Arawak hotel opens on Saba

THE BOTTOM- Saba has a new hotel, since the Arawak hotel opened its doors in Windwardside yesterday to receive their first guests.

The new 27-room hotel is also the largest on the island. In addition to the rooms, which it describes as ‘suites’, there is also a restaurant in the new complex

The opening of a new hotel on the island is not a luxury. Rooms on the island were regularly sold out, especially at times when the island receives more tourists, such as during the Summer Carnival or for the Saba Day celebration.

Cooperation

The owners of the hotel say they are grateful for the pleasant cooperation during the construction phase with, among others, the local government and other partners. The new hotel also announces that it has already received the necessary bookings.