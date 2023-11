KRALENDIJK- The parish of La Virgen di Coromoto Antriol, locally also known as ‘Misa di Antriol,’ has successfully applied a new asphalt layer to its car park.

The resurfacing of the car park was made possible by a year of careful saving by the parish. The church also received various donations to realize the project.

The church now has a completely renewed appearance, especially as the Kaya Korona, which passes in front of the church, is also undergoing renovation.