KRALENDIJK – The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) is being reinforced with 24 new Police officers. The group of 24 completed a 2-year training at the police training school to be allowed to call themselves a police officer.

“These new officers are very welcome to strengthen KPCN and together ensure that the Caribbean Netherlands becomes even safer,” said Deputy Chief of Police Ron Zwarter.

The officers received their diploma from the last week.