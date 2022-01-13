- 12Shares
ORANJESTAD- There are some changes on the Supervisory Board of Eutel, with the instalment of Shermen Gibbs- Pompier, Mr. Edsel Hooker, and Mr. Ernest Sams as new board members.
The new board members replace Andrenne Roulston, Alex Demming and Julian Hinckson who resigned at the end of December 2021, after completing a 5-year cycle on the Supervisory Board of the Telecommunications Company.
Two of the current Board Members, Carlos Lopes and Ingra Bennet will continue another 4 months on the board, before they also resign to be subsequently replaced by new board members.
Five years
Board members on Eutel’s supervisory board are named for a period of 5 years. “We bid farewell to the departing board members with gratitude for their contribution. At the same time, we are pleased to welcome and introduce the three incoming board members who are eager to pick up where their predecessors have left off”, said Shareholder representative, Government Commissioner Alida Francis.
Also read:
- Leader of one-person party suspected of online threats
- James Granger opens new and bigger gym on Saba
- New Board Members appointed on Eutel’s Supervisory Board
- ABVO also wants to represent pensioners on Bonaire
- Few hospitalizations in Bonaire despite record number of active cases
- Traffic jam caused by people waiting for COVID test
- Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher visited Governor Rijna
- Washington Slagbaai Park hires first female rangers
- ABVO foresees busy trade year
- Big traffic jam in Centre of Kralendijk on Monday
- Commissioner Kroon wants new future BOPEC terrain
- The 5 most beautiful hiking trails on Bonaire
- Opinion: Chamber of Commerce should not be a self-feeding monster
- Infection peak caused by omicron much bigger than earlier peaks
- Danniel from Bonaire blows coaches Voice of Holland away with Blind Audition