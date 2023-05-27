New Border Treaty Signed for St. Martin

PHILIPSBURG- After a successful conclusion of extensive discussions on the border between Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin on Friday, a new border treaty has been signed between The Netherlands and the French Republic.

Prime Minister Jacobs signed the treaty on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, while Minister of Interior Gerard Darmanin signed on behalf of the French Republic. High-ranking officials, including the Governor, former government officials, and representatives from the consular and diplomatic corps, were present at the ceremony.

The event highlights the positive dialogue between the two nations, setting a precedent for future collaborations. Speeches emphasized the significance of this milestone and its potential for advancing bilateral relations. The treaty’s implementation is expected to promote increased cooperation and effective dialogue, strengthening the bonds between the people of the island.

