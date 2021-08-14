14 August 2021 13:25 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news

New cases Covid-19 Bonaire

6

On August 14, 2021, there are 18 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 26 test results came in and eight are positive. The source of the new infections is known. There is a cluster. One person is admitted in the hospital. The person in hospital is a visitor and is not vaccinated. Two people recovered from Covid-19.

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish