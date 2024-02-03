New Chairman of the Board of Directors at Scholengemeenschap Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) announces the appointment of a new Chairman for the Board of Directors in the person of Dennis Volmer.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Supervisory Board has completed an extensive recruitment and selection procedure for the new director of the Board of Directors of SGB and has appointed a suitable candidate,” says the Chair of the Supervisory Board of the school community, Joanne Balentien.

Volmer began his role on February 1. The board is now formed by Volmer and the previously appointed Rico van der Schee, who holds the position of vice chairman.

“With his education, background, and administrative experience, we have every confidence that he will make a positive contribution to SGB. The Supervisory Board wants to congratulate him and wish him all the best,” Balentien said about the appointment.

Experience

According to the SGB press release, both candidates already had prior experience on the ABC islands. In the coming period, the Supervisory Board states that efforts will be made to further build high-quality education on the island.

The Board also expresses confidence in the future of the school community.