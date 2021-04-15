New Chief Nursing Officer of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport













As of May 1, 2021, Prof. Evelyn Finnema will be appointed as the new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS). Evelyn Finnema has worked for several years as a nurse in various fields of healthcare after her nursing education in combination with positions in nursing education, policy, management and research and continues to run a regular service to stay connected with her colleagues who provide direct patient care. grant. She is currently professor of Nursing Science and Education at the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG). She succeeds Prof. Bianca Buurman, who, during the past turbulent year, fulfilled the role of CNO with great involvement and was recently elected as chairman of the professional association Nursing & Care in the Netherlands (V&VN).

Based on its expertise, the CNO advises the ministers of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport on the position of nurses and carers, both solicited and unsolicited. As a future CNO, Evelyn Finnema sees a number of current complex questions.







“The workload is high and there is an increasing shortage of carers and nurses. The professional group consists of approximately 400,000 healthcare professionals, varying from carers to nursing specialists. Although their work is diverse, they are linked by a common professional identity and the issues are comparable. “

Finnema would like to use this “unity within diversity” as a starting point in her role as CNO in the coming years. She also attaches great importance to a close connection with the profession.

Evelyn Finnema combines the CNO position with the professorship and her position of lecturer within the Academy of Nursing at the Hanze University of Applied Sciences Groningen and the Academy of Healthcare at NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences in Leeuwarden. She is also a special member of the nursing advisory board (VAR) and the nursing platform of the UMCG. Professional development is one of her central themes, to which she attaches great importance.

