New Chief of Police sworn in on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Friday morning, the new Chief of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) was officially installed in his new position. The brand new Chief of Police, Alwyn Braaf, takes over from outgoing chief of police José Rosales.

Island Governor Edison Rijna, who besides his tasks as Governor is also the local head of police in Bonaire, said he was pleased with Braaf’s appointment. Rijna himself was a member of the selection committee who chose Braaf from the group of applicants for the top position.

Braaf also indicated that he was happy. The new top cop said he vividly remembered the day in 1995 when he was first dropped off at the police training school on Curaçao by his father. “Since then I have held many positions, also here on Bonaire. A lot has changed in the Force during that time, but the team that is there now is a very dynamic team that gives a lot of itself, “said Braaf.