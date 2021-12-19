- 8Shares
THE HAGUE/PHILIPSBURG, Prosecutor Hieke Buist has been appointed as Sint Maarten’s new Chief Prosecutor as of January 1, 2022. The Kingdom Council of Ministers formalized her appointment in its meeting of Thursday, 13 December 2021.
Buist was appointed on the recommendation of Dutch Minister of Security and Justice Ferdinand Grapperhaus and St. Maarten Minister of Justice Anna Richardson.
Buist will succeed current Chief Prosecutor Mirjam Mol who has completed her three-year term as chief prosecutor. Mol remains within the Prosecutor’s Office for the customary transition period.
Currently, Buist (45) is the prosecutor and team leader in Zwolle, the Netherlands. She has is experienced prosecuting cases related to human trafficking and human smuggling, corruption, and investigations into narcotics among other areas.
Also read:
- New Chief Prosecutor appointed for Sint Maarten
- Bonaire implements stricter measures for travelers from The Netherlands and the USA
- CDB wants to alleviate youth unemployment in Haiti through entrepreneurship
- St. Eustatius Removes 400 Car Wrecks
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire and Local Championship winning Windsurfers join forces to promote Bonaire
- New housing options Saba |Advertisement
- Lionfish derby 2021 yields 302 fishes caught
- Elderly man attacked and wounded by dogs in Lagoen Hill
- 9 people from Bonaire in the hospital because of Covid-19
- Register your child for primary education on Bonaire
- Using fireworks safely
- Viewpoint on Gotomeer cleared of vegetation
- Former Governor Frits Goedgedrag says goodbye to Council of State
- Police CN launches new website
- Corona infections Bonaire decrease 21% in one week time