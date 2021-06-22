New Civil Servants St. Eustatius Sworn in

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Last week saw the swearing in of new Government Commissioner Alida Francis and acting Government Commissioner Claudia Toet.
However, apart from the Government Commissioners, 11 civil were are also sworn in. In total 8 security officers and 3 administrative support staff were sworn in during the ceremony.
Upon swearving in each new worker received the Code of Conduct introduced as part of the restructuring and strengthening of the civil service apparatus on St. Eustatius. The opportunity is also there for civil servants to participate in computer courses. Later this year learning online will also be introduced.
Strengthening
The strengthening of the Government apparatus on St. Eustatius has been an important goal over the past years. Government Commissioner Alida Francis showed herself happy with the development and congratulated the new government employees.
